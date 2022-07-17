 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nova Slash: Unparalleled Power update for 17 July 2022

Motion blur OPTIONAL now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9137889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I didn't realize how many people detested motion blur in video games! Forgive me. My background started in animated films and motion blur augmented the look to be less jarring. I didn't realize it made people weary in games So now you have the option to remove motion blur!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1896511
  • Loading history…
Depot 1896512
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link