I didn't realize how many people detested motion blur in video games! Forgive me. My background started in animated films and motion blur augmented the look to be less jarring. I didn't realize it made people weary in games So now you have the option to remove motion blur!
Nova Slash: Unparalleled Power update for 17 July 2022
Motion blur OPTIONAL now!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update