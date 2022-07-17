Patch Notes 0.4.5.6

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.4.5.6 (07/17/2022)

-Fixed the problem where Grand Items don't give base stats for Warrior and Assassin.

-Chance of cooldown reset power up for Poison Circle skill of Ranger is increased from 30% to 40%.

-Damages of 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Dragon are decreased.

-Stones on Stone Activation portal activities now have an impact effect for melee attacks.

-Fixed the problem where skill relics don't work for Assassin.

-Fixed the problem where Assassin was not able to hit Witch's ultimate.

-Fixed the problem where Assassin was throwing axes to Target Boards on portal activities. Now, it's swords instead of axes.

-Fixed the problem where Assassin couldn't hit Stone Activation portal activities.

-Fixed the problem where Assassin was sometimes getting stuck while using Scorch and Shadowfall.