Mech Merc Company update for 17 July 2022

Experiment Alpha v2.X.0

This build is part of the Experimental branch and is not thoroughly tested.

Version 2.X.0:

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue with Auto Homing.
  • Fixed Shadow Spirit jump jet VFX.
  • Fixed Hunter jump jet VFX.

Content:

  • Heavy Reactors (Heavier, but with very high heat limit and high health).

Features:

  • Improved recoil system.
  • Pilots that are fired have a random chance to be available to hire again.
  • Aborting contracts results in losing reputation and/or trust.
  • Career Event system.
  • Notification System.
  • Notification for pilots contract expired.

Balance:

  • Pilots leveling reworked, quicker at lower levels and slower at higher levels using an experience curve.
  • All autocannons reduced recoil.

Misc:

  • Funding values memory size doubled.
  • More compact display of weapon damage and range.

Modding:

  • "AmmoDefinitions" folder moved into the "Weapons" folder

