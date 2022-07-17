Experiment Alpha v2.X.0

This build is part of the Experimental branch and is not thoroughly tested.
Version 2.X.0:
Fixes:
- Fixed issue with Auto Homing.
- Fixed Shadow Spirit jump jet VFX.
- Fixed Hunter jump jet VFX.
Content:
- Heavy Reactors (Heavier, but with very high heat limit and high health).
Features:
- Improved recoil system.
- Pilots that are fired have a random chance to be available to hire again.
- Aborting contracts results in losing reputation and/or trust.
- Career Event system.
- Notification System.
- Notification for pilots contract expired.
Balance:
- Pilots leveling reworked, quicker at lower levels and slower at higher levels using an experience curve.
- All autocannons reduced recoil.
Misc:
- Funding values memory size doubled.
- More compact display of weapon damage and range.
Modding:
- "AmmoDefinitions" folder moved into the "Weapons" folder
Changed depots in experimental branch