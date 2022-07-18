Update to EA 0.5.5b

Hello Community,

Today we have a new hotfix for you, EA 0.5.5b.

After upgrading to EA version 0.5.5, a few of you have reported significant losses of in-game material in your games.

We at Family Devs and Toplitz Productions would like to take this moment to reassure you: Your data is still present; you have NOT lost ALL your game progress. What happened is that an undisclosed error disrupts the loading process, causing an internal bug and the game code cannot be fully executed.

With this new hotfix (EA 0.5.5b) the game code can be executed even if errors occur. This will make things much easier for both you and us, the developers, to identify the bug(s) that are causing the issue.

However, we would also like to stress that this hotfix is not a guarantee that all issues will disappear completely. It is just another - safe - step on our journey together in this Early Access.

We would also like to point out again that our path here in Early Access began only recently. Continuous functionality is not an automatism at this stage, we expect bugs and look forward to fixing them as they come up, and we're glad our community is helping us do that.

As always, if you have any questions or suggestions, please write to us. The same applies if you find a bug! We are all ears!

Thank you so much!

Family Devs and Toplitz Productions.

PS: we got a new nice piece of machinery for you! The machine becomes available as soon as you hit levl 4 in the farming skill!

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - EA 0.5.5b

ADDED

Preserves Jar machine, a new crafting machine! Make your own jams and pickles.

FIXED