ChapterEX2-3 Tactical Beach implemented!

In a bit of a back and forth order, we have implemented one of the stages from ChapterEX2, as well as experiencing the gimmicks from Chapter-6 onward.

(Chapter-EX2 is a free DLC that we decided to develop as a thank you to those who helped spread the word about the game in the past. Since there is still only 1 stage, it will be the next stage implementation to be divided as DLC. ......)

All the systems that make the game fun were probably put in by the game designers, plus quite a bit of programming work, but it's a bit buggy and the balance is a But we think you'll enjoy it.

But we think you'll enjoy it, so let us know how it goes for a few days.

(Bugs will be left alone for a few days if they are not fatal. There is a rather fatal bug related to the gate, but this is too difficult and takes a bit of time. Also, there are some strange coins in the Celestial coliseum, but don't worry about that either.)

For those of you who have been through Chapters 1-5, this stage will have a tremendous impact.

However, all of ChapterEX2 has this level of impact, and from Chapter-6, when Legacy appears, you will experience similar impact again and again.

(We have recently found that we get better ideas when we work in a rush, but today we worked for a little over 44 hours straight, leaving some bugs unfixable.

We'll do patches to fix some major issues and QOL fixes next week or the week after.)