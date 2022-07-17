ChapterEX2-3 Tactical Beach implemented!

In a bit of a back and forth order, we have implemented one of the stages from ChapterEX2, as well as experiencing the gimmicks from Chapter-6 onward.
(Chapter-EX2 is a free DLC that we decided to develop as a thank you to those who helped spread the word about the game in the past. Since there is still only 1 stage, it will be the next stage implementation to be divided as DLC. ......)
All the systems that make the game fun were probably put in by the game designers, plus quite a bit of programming work, but it's a bit buggy and the balance is a But we think you'll enjoy it.
But we think you'll enjoy it, so let us know how it goes for a few days.
(Bugs will be left alone for a few days if they are not fatal. There is a rather fatal bug related to the gate, but this is too difficult and takes a bit of time. Also, there are some strange coins in the Celestial coliseum, but don't worry about that either.)
For those of you who have been through Chapters 1-5, this stage will have a tremendous impact.
However, all of ChapterEX2 has this level of impact, and from Chapter-6, when Legacy appears, you will experience similar impact again and again.
(We have recently found that we get better ideas when we work in a rush, but today we worked for a little over 44 hours straight, leaving some bugs unfixable.
We'll do patches to fix some major issues and QOL fixes next week or the week after.)
Changed files in this update