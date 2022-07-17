Complete the Middle East War script in historical mode
The storage limit is triggered only when the resource exceeds 1000
If an area is captured, defensive buildings on top of it can no longer recover their morale and health by resting, and take double damage
The number of fortress-like units that can be built in an area will be limited by the area's city defense level
Increased the build time and cost of fortress units
Optimization of coastline mapping
Map rendering logic optimization
Map, soldier model material picture quality optimization
Fixed a bug that could cause pathfinding errors
Fixed bug with soldier model error
armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 17 July 2022
0.9.2
