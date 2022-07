Explore a world filled with mystery, ruins and unknown creatures as you reveal the memories of the Cub’s owner Estelle and her parents as they make their way to the city while a war approaches the kingdom.

After a year and a half, it is finally out!

We are very proud to present you Across!

I hope you enjoy it as much as we do making it, it was a lot of hurdles and problems with tons of bugs

See the continent of Flihela and whats behind the events that occurred on it!