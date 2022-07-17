Beta 1.15.32

That's right, I've made 22 iterations since I last wrote any patch notes. Most of the changes have been small fixes and tweaks to help 2v2 and CTF play better. This update, however, has a few pretty significant changes that help me prepare for 1.16 which will include fully operational CTF and 2v2 for customs and matchmaking.

Here's what's new in 1.15.32

-Finishing Custom Matches should now return players to the lobby

-Finishing Matchmaking Matches should now run a rematch (yup, you'll just indefinitely rematch whoever you find in matchmaking until someone backs out)

-CTF is now available for testing in Custom Matches (I actually snuck this in a few updates ago, but it works pretty well now)

-Geometry changed on Corporate to make Red Team's spawn safer, and allow for more Sun Beam

-Geometry changed on Summit to make Blue Team's spawn safer

-Overhauled Hitmarker and Kill System to be more reliable