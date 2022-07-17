 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 17 July 2022

Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 9137385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pushed the start day for Vampire diaries and increased the target for the hunt.

  • This is really not one to rush.
    Removed the ability to call up "Doing the rounds" from "Being a pimp".
    New Discord private channel for pimps; head over to https://discord.gg/XeY36k9to request access.
    Capped the hostility a contact can have to put Harsh times on them.
    Something extra on The freaks.
    Equipping a tool belt now equips and locks mechanic's tools, but also increases the items you can have in this slot.

Fixed Indoors not clearing when picking someone up in Interstate.
Fixed more typos; thanks for the reports!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1361681
Depot 1361682
