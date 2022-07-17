 Skip to content

Klotzen! Panzer Battles update for 17 July 2022

Keybinding, Next unit and objective conquer updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9137232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added renaming units.
Fixed bug where neutral objectives could not be taken.
Fixed looping units logic (starting from last unit, ignoring sleeping units, ignoring planes during the storm). Added the keybinding tab, fixed some keybindinngs that were not working.
Fixed minimap not working properly for large screens.

Changed files in this update

Klotzen! Panzer Battles Content Depot 804861
  • Loading history…
