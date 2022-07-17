Added renaming units.
Fixed bug where neutral objectives could not be taken.
Fixed looping units logic (starting from last unit, ignoring sleeping units, ignoring planes during the storm). Added the keybinding tab, fixed some keybindinngs that were not working.
Fixed minimap not working properly for large screens.
Klotzen! Panzer Battles update for 17 July 2022
Keybinding, Next unit and objective conquer updates
Added renaming units.
