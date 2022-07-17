'Word Explainer' Update

Summary

Added the Word Explainer, an interactive way to view the valid inputs for a word.

Multiple improvements to the translation system

Word Explainer

Use the mouse to click on the kana or romaji and explore the relationships between the two. For example, hovering over チュ reveals two possible inputs: chu and chi xyu.

The Word Explainer can be accessed in any mode by clicking on a word. Note that in modes where accuracy matters (Challenge, Review, Test, etc) won't count words that have been clicked on towards the score.

Not all inputs are shown - some words have a LOT of valid inputs, and some are obscure. Test a possible input by typing it into the text field. This should help with cases where people weren't sure if they had mistyped, or if the game did not support a valid input.

And on that note...

The Translation System is now a lot more robust, and supports more valid inputs. Now for each word the game recursively creates a list of possible inputs, branching every time a character - or group of characters - has multiple interpretations. The previous system required a lot of specific cases to be added manually, relying on player reports of failed inputs.

The new valid inputs are based on a combination of Hepburn, Kunrei-Shiki, and Waapuro romanisations.

If you're interested, you can see the kana-romaji mapping at _You Can Kana\resources\app\src\assets\kana_romajimap.csv (please note that elongated vowels are missing from this file - they don't need to be added because they are calculated at runtime)

Enjoy the update!

James