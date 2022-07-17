Update, Version 20220717

English
New item: Life Insurance Contract. (You can use it on any character during a battle. If they die, you get the money. :D)
Many enemies may drop this item.
Added a new NPC in the Beggar Gang's camp.
He has a bit of old Stone Age Online reference. (Whether that's a clue to the Beggar King's real identity is still unknown right now.)
He teaches the Traffic Insurance Fraud skill at a lower price.
He sells Life Insurance Contracts at a bit higher price. (He took a cut.)
He also tells a bit of detail about how to execute insurance fraud activities.
#########System################
New system module: InsuranceManager to control all insurance-related modifiers in the future.
Added debug function DropCenter::testAllDroplist to verify drop item generate code integrity.
#########WIKI##################
Added a new page about the new NPC in the Beggar Gang's camp: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/NPC:_Mystic_Old_Man
Added a new page about Eric Ocelot: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/NPC:_Eric_Ocelot
简体中文
##########Content##############
新物品：人寿保险合同。（可以在战斗中对任何角色使用。如果他们不幸阵亡。你就会很幸运地获得一笔钱。 :D）
很多种类的敌人可能掉落该物品。
在丐帮营地加入了一个新的NPC。
他的开场对白中包含了对某个石器时代网游中某段剧情的引用。（目前这是否指向乞丐王的真实身份还尚未可知。）
他可以以一个较低的价格教给你交通碰瓷技能。
他会以一个相对较高的价格卖给你人寿保险合同。（毕竟，他也会分掉一部分的利润。）
他还会告诉你关于这两种保险诈骗的更多细节。
#########System################
新的系统模块：InsuranceManager 用于管理和保险理赔相关的各种计算。
增加了自动检测错误函数DropCenter::testAllDroplist用于验证所有物品掉落生成代码的语法正确性。
#########WIKI##################
加入了在丐帮营地新出现的这个角色的维基页面: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/NPC:_Mystic_Old_Man
加入了艾瑞克·奥斯罗特的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/NPC:_Eric_Ocelot
