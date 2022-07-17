Update, Version 20220717



English

##########Content##############

New item: Life Insurance Contract. (You can use it on any character during a battle. If they die, you get the money. :D)

Many enemies may drop this item.

Added a new NPC in the Beggar Gang's camp.

He has a bit of old Stone Age Online reference. (Whether that's a clue to the Beggar King's real identity is still unknown right now.)

He teaches the Traffic Insurance Fraud skill at a lower price.

He sells Life Insurance Contracts at a bit higher price. (He took a cut.)

He also tells a bit of detail about how to execute insurance fraud activities.

#########System################

New system module: InsuranceManager to control all insurance-related modifiers in the future.

Added debug function DropCenter::testAllDroplist to verify drop item generate code integrity.

#########WIKI##################

Added a new page about the new NPC in the Beggar Gang's camp: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/NPC:_Mystic_Old_Man

Added a new page about Eric Ocelot: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/NPC:_Eric_Ocelot

简体中文

##########Content##############

新物品：人寿保险合同。（可以在战斗中对任何角色使用。如果他们不幸阵亡。你就会很幸运地获得一笔钱。 :D）

很多种类的敌人可能掉落该物品。

在丐帮营地加入了一个新的NPC。

他的开场对白中包含了对某个石器时代网游中某段剧情的引用。（目前这是否指向乞丐王的真实身份还尚未可知。）

他可以以一个较低的价格教给你交通碰瓷技能。

他会以一个相对较高的价格卖给你人寿保险合同。（毕竟，他也会分掉一部分的利润。）

他还会告诉你关于这两种保险诈骗的更多细节。

#########System################

新的系统模块：InsuranceManager 用于管理和保险理赔相关的各种计算。

增加了自动检测错误函数DropCenter::testAllDroplist用于验证所有物品掉落生成代码的语法正确性。

#########WIKI##################

加入了在丐帮营地新出现的这个角色的维基页面: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/NPC:_Mystic_Old_Man

加入了艾瑞克·奥斯罗特的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/NPC:_Eric_Ocelot