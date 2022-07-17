Patch notes for PLEASE DONT KILL ME BUT I CHANGED THE SHOP A LOT(or patch v0.52)

Please let me explain. The previous shop was very linear, and there was something I would like to try around. Originally, the shop is an attempt of mine of mocking terrible browsing behaviors of Liza. When she's e-shopping, she browses with LOTS and LOTS of tabs! Sometimes there's lots of windows with lots of tabs!

So, well, the old shop was an attempt to do a lot-of-tabs-shopping. But it was still pretty linear, no fun. So... wondered... how to make the online shopping experience into a gameplay element? Without overcomplicating, of course. So I stopped to observe and learn how Liza made online shopping for a while (by the way, when I asks "how do you do it" she replies "its like you browsing porn". Which is not true, since she never saw me browsing those kind of things and I'm... well, lets just skip that).

Well, other changes than that, there is:

-=patch notes=-

-Changed how the house basement works. Now you need to buy a Weapon Storage, and a Closet, to view your purchased items.

-Added more armor parts to purchase. Finally!

-Added more weapons to buy. But now the weapon will be show only if player acquired the weapon previously on a run.

-Cars now may explode

-Added new enemy to later chapters.

-tweaked lights here and there

-flaregun does more damage and lasts longer

-Lots and lots of things I forgot to write about.

