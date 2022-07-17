 Skip to content

The Legend of Azarias update for 17 July 2022

Minimap update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has a couple of things added:

Brand new minimap that looks better than the original

Use the pageup key to zoom in and out of it

Whole map can be viewed at once

