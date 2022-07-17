1.8.8.5 Official Version Released

The beta version of this update is the same as the official version without switching channels

Changelog

Fix the problem that the tray icon cannot be scrolled with the mouse wheel when the dock is placed on both sides of the screen in previous versions

Thanks for the suggestions provided by netizens (there are too many emails and I can't find which netizen it is ːsteamfacepalmː), after the window is maximized, there will be a 1-pixel white border at the bottom of the screen, and when the window is maximized, a 1-pixel black line will be automatically generated to cover the white side

Add temperature monitoring details menu

Fixed the problem that the label text of the start menu icon in the previous version was not translated

Fixed the problem that the previous version of myfinder could not stick to the top after exiting the full screen when the screen rounded corners were turned on

Fixed the crash caused by the animation of the microphone icon in the previous version of myfinder

Fix the problem that the dock cannot be hidden in full screen after turning on super sticky

Corrected Russian translation, thanks to netizen @mindryder

Fix the problem that the previous version of myfinder followed the wallpaper color detection error

Fixed the problem that after the game window of all previous versions was switched to the desktop, switching back to the game window always automatically returned to the desktop (to be tested)

Supplementary Instructions

Because the previous version uses UPX compression, the dmp crash file will become invalid, and I can't find the exact code location in the crash log, so this version does not use UPX compression, and the exe file size will become larger

Known Issues

Myfinder occasionally disappears after switching to full screen, and appears by itself after a while After the super top layer is turned on, the files in the dock folder cannot be dragged and dropped (mainly due to administrator permissions) In some cases, both mydock and myfinder cannot be turned on after turning off both mydock and myfinder in the preferences. You can open the config.ini file in the program installation directory and search for [dockfinder]. The following mydock=0 and myfinder=0 are turned on and off. Configuration, modify it to 1 is to open When myfinder is displayed on multiple screens at the same time, the color of myfinder is unified, and the independent color mode cannot be switched according to the color of different screens.

Network speed monitoring details menu Customize the color of the rounded corners of the screen

Recently, I don't know if there is a problem with my network or the accelerator. I can only watch it in the steam community and can't reply. If there is a serious problem, you can send it to my mailbox mydockfinder@qq.com