RTFM update!

New Boss
-'The Manual' has added!
The Manual appears at wave 24.
Be sure to read the manual before 'real battle' starts!
New mob
-Hack, Macro, Lag... 10 new mobs added.
New features
-Registry file system added!
Defeat bosses to earn registry file, and apply various upgrades in registry editor!
-Security type added!
Mobs with security type take half damage from attacks without that type.
Upgrade various vaccines wisely to cover your weak type.
-Vaccine status added!
Selecting vaccines now displays stats of that vaccine.
Let's see what upgrades fits best!
-Extra support on Minigame mode
Starting resources/Earn resource setting added.
Temp block, Sokoban block, break; added.
New event
-Backdoor added. Defend swarming mobs!
System changes
-Aim mode changes its target when original target dies.
It means you don't have to press Aim button again!
-Some perks changed
'Candle in the wind' changed to 'Quadruple cure-Triple cure shoots one more pill'
'Nuclear fusion' changed to 'V4: auto scan now fires plasma ball'
'Aftermath' changed to 'Autoclick-Character: macro upgrade is given when game starts'
'Sanctuary' damage increased from 25% of healing power to 150% of healing power.
-And a lot of things you won't care.
Balance changes: 100+ changes that you might not care!
-Difficulty decreased really slightly, as many reviews claimed it's too hard.
-A lot of Vaccine upgrade costs changed.
Bugfix
-13 bug fixed.
ETC.
-Added 1 new perk.
-Added 4 new achievements.
-Uploaded new video on iTube.
