RTFM update!

New Boss

-'The Manual' has added!

The Manual appears at wave 24.

Be sure to read the manual before 'real battle' starts!

New mob

-Hack, Macro, Lag... 10 new mobs added.

New features

-Registry file system added!

Defeat bosses to earn registry file, and apply various upgrades in registry editor!

-Security type added!

Mobs with security type take half damage from attacks without that type.

Upgrade various vaccines wisely to cover your weak type.

-Vaccine status added!

Selecting vaccines now displays stats of that vaccine.

Let's see what upgrades fits best!

-Extra support on Minigame mode

Starting resources/Earn resource setting added.

Temp block, Sokoban block, break; added.

New event

-Backdoor added. Defend swarming mobs!

System changes

-Aim mode changes its target when original target dies.

It means you don't have to press Aim button again!

-Some perks changed

'Candle in the wind' changed to 'Quadruple cure-Triple cure shoots one more pill'

'Nuclear fusion' changed to 'V4: auto scan now fires plasma ball'

'Aftermath' changed to 'Autoclick-Character: macro upgrade is given when game starts'

'Sanctuary' damage increased from 25% of healing power to 150% of healing power.

-And a lot of things you won't care.

Balance changes: 100+ changes that you might not care!

-Difficulty decreased really slightly, as many reviews claimed it's too hard.

-A lot of Vaccine upgrade costs changed.

Bugfix

-13 bug fixed.

ETC.

-Added 1 new perk.

-Added 4 new achievements.

-Uploaded new video on iTube.