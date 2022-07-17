The Red Exile Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9136973 · Last edited 17 July 2022 – 12:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We have listened carefully to your wishes, and are ready to present you update version 0.1.1!

Changelog:

Added new languages: French, Deutsch, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese (Brazilian).

Updated win/lose window.

Minor interface fixes.

Minor game fixes.

