The Red Exile update for 17 July 2022

The Red Exile Update 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We have listened carefully to your wishes, and are ready to present you update version 0.1.1!

Changelog:
  • Added new languages: French, Deutsch, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese (Brazilian).
  • Updated win/lose window.
  • Minor interface fixes.
  • Minor game fixes.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1751890

