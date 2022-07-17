The Red Exile Update 1.1

Hello everyone!
We have listened carefully to your wishes, and are ready to present you update version 0.1.1!
Changelog:
- Added new languages: French, Deutsch, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese (Brazilian).
- Updated win/lose window.
- Minor interface fixes.
- Minor game fixes.
