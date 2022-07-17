Update v0.0.772.00 2022/7/17

improved order display for new aircraft leasing and purchase
Made a new used aircraft system
Fixed some problems of airport list
Fixed data overflow problem when restart game or load save.
Fixed BAE loading bug
Fixed airliner age does not update bug
Fixed the problem of data overflow of new aircraft list
Fixed the update method of total assets and asset liability ratio
Fixed with some problems in aircraft leasing
Improve some Chinese language support
Added financial status function
Added terminal flight statistics function
Fixed with some problems in the terminal system
Headquarters page fleet overview improvement
Improve the flight schedule, and now you can manually change the maintenance schedule
Changed maintenance mechanism
Stability improvement of connecting flight system
Added the maximum number of seats limit in the cabin configuration system
Fixed the display problem of game speed button
Fixed some problems in flight recording system
Added some dialog boxes
Improved message machine
Added retired aircraft list in public information page
Added several tips
Chinese (Taiwan, China, Macao, Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland) aircraft registration number format changed to b-xxxx
Macao and Hong Kong are changed into special zones of China
Added aircraft maintenance messages function
Fixed the cabin configuration problem of double decker aircraft
Fixed the age of used aircraft
Added balance sheet page
Added model information board
Changed files in this update