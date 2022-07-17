Update v0.0.772.00 2022/7/17

Share · View all patches · Build 9136928 · Last edited 17 July 2022 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy

improved order display for new aircraft leasing and purchase

Made a new used aircraft system

Fixed some problems of airport list

Fixed data overflow problem when restart game or load save.

Fixed BAE loading bug

Fixed airliner age does not update bug

Fixed the problem of data overflow of new aircraft list

Fixed the update method of total assets and asset liability ratio

Fixed with some problems in aircraft leasing

Improve some Chinese language support

Added financial status function

Added terminal flight statistics function

Fixed with some problems in the terminal system

Headquarters page fleet overview improvement

Improve the flight schedule, and now you can manually change the maintenance schedule

Changed maintenance mechanism

Stability improvement of connecting flight system

Added the maximum number of seats limit in the cabin configuration system

Fixed the display problem of game speed button

Fixed some problems in flight recording system

Added some dialog boxes

Improved message machine

Added retired aircraft list in public information page

Added several tips

Chinese (Taiwan, China, Macao, Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland) aircraft registration number format changed to b-xxxx

Macao and Hong Kong are changed into special zones of China

Added aircraft maintenance messages function

Fixed the cabin configuration problem of double decker aircraft

Fixed the age of used aircraft

Added balance sheet page

Added model information board