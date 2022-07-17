 Skip to content

The Jean-Paul Software Screen Explosion update for 17 July 2022

Random colour palettes now available for more screensavers

Share · View all patches · Build 9136822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All screensavers with colour palettes now have a 'random' option that can be ticked, which will get them to pick a random colour scheme at start up.

