All screensavers with colour palettes now have a 'random' option that can be ticked, which will get them to pick a random colour scheme at start up.
The Jean-Paul Software Screen Explosion update for 17 July 2022
Random colour palettes now available for more screensavers
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update