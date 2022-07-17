 Skip to content

All Quiet Roads 4743 update for 17 July 2022

Version 3.04 - Rio de Janeiro background update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The background artwork for Rio de Janeiro is updated to look similar to the other refurbished cities. There are still some places where vehicles awkwardly drive under the near side of hills. This will be fixed in future patches.

