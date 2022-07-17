Hot Fix # 3

Hi there! These are just some smaller bug fixes. There are a lot of bugs I’m still looking into (like the animal spawn bug and refresh rate bug), but I wanted to get this hotfix out today.

Fixed a bug that would freeze the game every 3 days if all NPCs have moved in.

Fixed another bug that prevented save files from appearing if one save file was corrupted.

Fixed Tele-pad item requirements not letting people insert the last two green boards.(Replaced them with wires)

Fixed Mine Deed not appearing for some players after unlocking the Deep Mining Licence.

Bulletin Boards are now craftable if you have ever held the Deed for one. This is for people who have picked it up in another world or if you want more than one.

Franklyn has been caught scamming some players. For now he will always send a letter the next day with the item you’ve ordered.

Coconuts don’t grow up to be invisible tress anymore. The sneaky ones that are already invisible will appear after you sleep.

Garden Lights don’t float anymore

Gacha Machines only pay out one item. No more big lotto wins, sorry.

Increased the value of Wattle Brew and Bottled Brush

Wattle and Bottle Brush plants take a bit longer to flower again.

Thanks again to everyone playing Dinkum. I hope you’re enjoying the game. More bug fixes on the way.