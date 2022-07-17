 Skip to content

Tor Eternum update for 17 July 2022

Update 55 Couple of quick fixes

Update 55 · Last edited 17 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Afk flag should now properly reset if you leave your afk flagged game, or start/end a game.
-Summoner missing paragon talent has been found.
-Fixed a bug where summoner detonate was doing exponentially more damage if it crit multiple enemies.
-Crushing slam radius reduced 15%
-Summoner talent piercing spikes now pierces 4 additional enemies and reduces energy cost of gargoyles.
-Harm Rune damage scaling per player increased significantly.
-Fixed Prophecy dagger unique
-Rogue Dangerpaw unique energy drain reduced 60%. This is a buff.
-Fixed rogue stealth pocket sand supposed to cost no energy
-Specific boss abilities were overbudget and causing the boss to spawn with less abilities than they were supposed to. This had greater impact at higher floor levels.
-Being able to get multiple stacks of rogue talent Discover Weakness fixed.

