・ In rare cases, it rained during battles.
・ At the time of battle, the superiority level is displayed as a gauge.
-During battle, if the amount of money you have is negative, morale will decrease every turn.
・ Slightly changed the army display screens of both parties before the battle.
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 17 July 2022
2022.7.17update2
