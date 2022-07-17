2022.7.17update2

 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 17 July 2022

・ In rare cases, it rained during battles.
・ At the time of battle, the superiority level is displayed as a gauge.
-During battle, if the amount of money you have is negative, morale will decrease every turn.
・ Slightly changed the army display screens of both parties before the battle.

