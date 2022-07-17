 Skip to content

Kingdomfall update for 17 July 2022

Matchmaking Fixed

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community


The matchmaking is the feature that is available from the initial "Quick Match" screen, which was intended to send you straight to the best possible game. Howewer there was an issue with server selection, which led to servers with high ping been selected. This now should be fixed, and you will be automatically sent to the best possible servers taking ping and players count into account.

