The matchmaking is the feature that is available from the initial "Quick Match" screen, which was intended to send you straight to the best possible game. Howewer there was an issue with server selection, which led to servers with high ping been selected. This now should be fixed, and you will be automatically sent to the best possible servers taking ping and players count into account.
Kingdomfall update for 17 July 2022
Matchmaking Fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Kingdomfall Content Depot 1030351
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update