2022-07-17(v0.2.1) Update

[New Feature:Leaderboard]

The score will be recorded on the leaderboard, and you can check them.

You can check your rank among all users.

But your existing records will not be automatically applied on the leaderboard, It can be different between the score on the leaderboard and the client score.



You can open the leaderboard of each song by click the button here.



[Long Note Graphic Renewal]

The graphic of Long Note is changed as shown below.



[change Note speed In game ]

You can speed down or up by pressing F3,F4.



[Restart Hot-key]

You can restart the level by press F5.

[New Feature: Lane Cover]

You can adjust by pressing F6,F7.



[기타]

When it shows mapped-keys, the string size will be adjusted .

