World Boss arrives in Early Access

Gladiators,

At PlaySide, we’re passionate about making great games and connecting players through amazing experiences. Our team, in conjunction with LazarBeam and Fresh, wanted to create a familiar-yet-unique FPS centred on those adrenaline-pumping moments we all live for.

We originally set out to experiment with different competing styles of gaming. We took the quick drop-in and drop-out nature of .io games, the customisation of roguelites, and merged it with the strategy and mechanical finesse of a first person shooter.

The result is World Boss. We are delighted to be bringing it to Early Access.

A key strategy of our game development process for titles like these is bringing both partners and players closer to the development process as early as possible. This helps ensure we’re able to incorporate player feedback throughout the development and enable us to make better decisions faster. Thank you in advance for helping us shape the future of World Boss.

We sincerely hope you have as much fun playing World Boss as we did making it.

The World Boss Team

