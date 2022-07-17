Warlordocracy Early Access 1.0

Warlordocracy Early Access has launched. It's only Chapter 1 and the World Editor, but you can import your entire party, inventory, reputations, and respect into the next chapter (or other stories). When the remaining issues are fixed, pathfinding improves, and the chapter is expanded a little, early access will end and the price will increase. So get it now.

Main Issues:

-The pathfinding AI is still shit (order direct routes when you can for now).

-When you recruit multiple characters into your party, it gets a little choppy.

-Plan to improve inventory management, with item dragging mechanics.

-Plan to add another couple of maps and side quests to Chapter 1.

Complete List of Updates:

-Finished Ch.1.

-Now two separate EXEs, one for the world editor.

-Party can now be exported to other stories (or "chapters").

-Added option to save party backup in Chapter 2 Limbo map.

-Removed "(Attack)" indicator at end of player dialogue lines to make it harder.

-Added merchant characters to buy stacks of a certain item (depending on map), and sell goods.

-Fixed major problem where party members would attack after initiating dialogue with player.

-Fixed major problem with party destinations if commanding them individually.

-Added new script boolean to check for party level: "if_partyLvl".

-Fixed bug with "if_objHave" command's optional count parameter.

-Sped up framerate with large parties a little.

-Increased bird movement speed from 2 to 3.

-Added one more outer zoom level (30%).

-Updated Player's and Builder's Manual.

-Improved some dialogue.