Into The Dark update for 17 July 2022

Full Translation + Gamepad Improvements

Build 9135979 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fully translated game into several languages, now including all messages, texts, hints inside the main dungeon campaign.

Improved displaying of game controls, keyboard, mouse, gamepad buttons in the Options\Controls menu, now using graphics/images instead of text.

Added native support for multiple gamepads:
-Sony Dualshock 4
-Sony Dualsense
-Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
-8BitDo Pro 2

Added option to invert gamepad look direction.

Game is now on Sale with Limited Time Discount! :)

