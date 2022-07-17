 Skip to content

Gloomgrave update for 17 July 2022

Quick Fix 0.3.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9135833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, some quick bug fixes here regarding the control settings:

-Fixed issue with the "wait" key not saving
-Fixed issue with some keybind/control settings not saving when restarting the game

