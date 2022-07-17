Devlog #12: Re-roll everything (v0.133)

This patch is a bit of a variety pack, we've expanded the Fae Forest biome with some zany new enemies and the ability to get a "Werehorse" unit. You can also reroll your starting party for much, MUCH more varied gameplay (we can't promise it'll be balanced).

NEW Re-roll your starting party when starting a run

↳ This massively expands the play space of the current game, we've wanted it for ages.

NEW Inspect units via their cards (right click)

NEW Kill indicator UI

↳ Visually shows you how close you came to defeating a foe

NEW Staggered attacks

↳ Attacks occur one after the other during combat.

↳ This took some getting used to but we're convinced it's better.

NEW Bulk reward UI

↳ We've streamlined the experience of allocating rewards.

NEW You can re-roll (and re-stock) shops by sacrificing units

↳ Drop them in the pit to re-roll a regular shop

NEW Added Traiters as an enemy in the Fae Forest

NEW Added Firis, Burnea and Retinferno as an enemy in the Fae Forest

NEW Added mysterious Henge Rooms (they do SOMETHING now)

CHANGE The Lancer now uses SKL vs SKL to determine if they defeat a foe

↳ If a lancer has >= the SKL of an enemy the will succeed.

CHANGE New UI to indicate which player has control

CHANGE You can deselect a unit after picking it for placement

↳ Click the unit's card again

CHANGE Add checkerboard floor

↳ This also includes a new texture to indicate obstacle tiles

CHANGE Update and add many more unit names

↳ If you're in our discord, you might spot your username ;)

CHANGE Punishments are now randomly assigned

↳ Having to pick just didn't feel good as a player.

CHANGE Reduced volume of "select" sound effect

CHANGE Rename "Centaur" to "Werehorse"

↳ It's actually obtainable in-game now, if you can work out how.

FIXED Boss doors no longer open after 10 turns

Known Issues

ISSUE The tutorial needs a complete rework

ISSUE Maximum of 4 "Go!" buttons on screen, even for >4 doors

ISSUE On some resolutions the army lineup is incorrectly positioned when receiving a reward etc.

Thanks for reading to the end <3

Ben & Ricky (TwoPM Studios)