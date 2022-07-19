 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light update for 19 July 2022

Unleash the Light 4.0.2 (535) Minor Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9135701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unleash the Light 4.0.2 (535) is a minor patch that addresses a fix from the previous version 4.0.1 not working in some cases (specifically: the calculation issue with the Story Mode completion percentage). To review other recent fixes for Unleash the Light v4.0, please see the notes for 4.0.1.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1379561
  • Loading history…
Depot 1379562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link