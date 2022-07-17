 Skip to content

Harvest Island: Demo update for 17 July 2022

Harvest Island Demo Big Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9135629 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lot's of things has changed over the past month. One, I've updated the demo, It's a lot longer. There are tides. The story is a bit further as well. Two, I'm dropping the translation because it's becoming not worth it as the game doesn't have a lot of overseas players. It's better to focus on english than spending another 3 months on translations. I do plan on translating the game after the release depending the success of the game. Or maybe I'll change my mind at the very last minute.

Alright, that's pretty much it. I hope to see youtube video! Enjoy the 30-45 min of content!

