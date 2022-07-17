Stagger now working as intended. Profane Spirit fix. Clerics slightly less Godly

221: Early Access 0.12.58 - July 16, 2022 9:15 PM EST
• Stagger now works as intended. Previously, it was possible to stagger a champion, unique, or boss mob and make them attack FASTER. It is now coded even smarterer now and simply adds time to their attack cycle, but not beyond their normal attack interval. TLDR: this is a buff to all skills with stagger.
• Profane Spirit (WLK) no longer activates if nobody in the party is alive. There must be at least one living party member in order for the explosion to activate.
• Added idle disconnect logic to reduce wasted server resources.
• Circle of Prayer (CLR) now has an 8-second cooldown and costs slightly more mana.
• Servant's set and its spirit received on hit has been reduced from 12 to 4.
• Fear was not working correctly on mobs. It now properly debuffs the target's damage.
