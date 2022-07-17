 Skip to content

RENEGADE update for 17 July 2022

Alpha 2.2: General housekeeping

Share · View all patches · Build 9135609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General:

  • Base code for COOP horde mode is completed and being tested.

  • Fixed inability to join 'Lab' map in Single Player mode.

  • Fixed an issue where the game timer would display 0 time left and the game wouldn't end. Ultimately players could continue playing until the frag limit was reached but bots would stop playing in Single Player.

  • Consalidated both faction huds into one and used advanced methods to diplay correct values and images upon spawn.

  • All weapons have the same dynamic crosshair (for the moment).

  • Fixed HUD overlapping issue from both the factions.

  • Announcer voice added whenever the game ends.

Renegade:

  • Damage of Eliminator has been changed from 20 to 10.

  • Fire rate of Eliminator has been changed from 0.09 to 0.18.

  • Damage of Puncher has been changed from 40 to 30.

  • Fire rate of Puncher has been changed from 0.8 to 0.6.

Mercenary:

  • Fixed an issue that caused the dynamic crosshair not to display.

  • Scout class is now unable to use old ability code.

  • Fixed headshot / killstreak notifications.

  • Fixed recoil inconsistency on Scout and Assault classes.

  • Damage of Machine Gun 2054 has been changed from 20 to 10.

  • Fire rate of Machine Gun 2054 has been changed from 0.09 to 0.18.

  • Damage of Scout Rifle 2054 has been changed from 40 to 30.

  • Fire rate of Scout Rifle 2054 has been changed from 0.8 to 0.6.

Known bugs:

  • Issue where Faceoff scoreboard would not be visible if playing with characters from opposing faction.

  • Renegade nade woosh sound too loud.

  • Nade damage inconsistent on from Ren to Merc.

  • Ability sounds activate on all clients.

  • Puncher visual rail needed.

  • AI shoots after death.

  • Sniper scope Mercs not appearing upon using ADS function.

