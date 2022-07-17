Alpha 2.2: General housekeeping

General:

Base code for COOP horde mode is completed and being tested.

Fixed inability to join 'Lab' map in Single Player mode.

Fixed an issue where the game timer would display 0 time left and the game wouldn't end. Ultimately players could continue playing until the frag limit was reached but bots would stop playing in Single Player.

Consalidated both faction huds into one and used advanced methods to diplay correct values and images upon spawn.

All weapons have the same dynamic crosshair (for the moment).

Fixed HUD overlapping issue from both the factions.