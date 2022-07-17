Alpha 2.2: General housekeeping

General:
-
Base code for COOP horde mode is completed and being tested.
-
Fixed inability to join 'Lab' map in Single Player mode.
-
Fixed an issue where the game timer would display 0 time left and the game wouldn't end. Ultimately players could continue playing until the frag limit was reached but bots would stop playing in Single Player.
-
Consalidated both faction huds into one and used advanced methods to diplay correct values and images upon spawn.
-
All weapons have the same dynamic crosshair (for the moment).
-
Fixed HUD overlapping issue from both the factions.
-
Announcer voice added whenever the game ends.
Renegade:
-
Damage of Eliminator has been changed from 20 to 10.
-
Fire rate of Eliminator has been changed from 0.09 to 0.18.
-
Damage of Puncher has been changed from 40 to 30.
-
Fire rate of Puncher has been changed from 0.8 to 0.6.
Mercenary:
-
Fixed an issue that caused the dynamic crosshair not to display.
-
Scout class is now unable to use old ability code.
-
Fixed headshot / killstreak notifications.
-
Fixed recoil inconsistency on Scout and Assault classes.
-
Damage of Machine Gun 2054 has been changed from 20 to 10.
-
Fire rate of Machine Gun 2054 has been changed from 0.09 to 0.18.
-
Damage of Scout Rifle 2054 has been changed from 40 to 30.
-
Fire rate of Scout Rifle 2054 has been changed from 0.8 to 0.6.
Known bugs:
-
Issue where Faceoff scoreboard would not be visible if playing with characters from opposing faction.
-
Renegade nade woosh sound too loud.
-
Nade damage inconsistent on from Ren to Merc.
-
Ability sounds activate on all clients.
-
Puncher visual rail needed.
-
AI shoots after death.
-
Sniper scope Mercs not appearing upon using ADS function.
Changed files in this update