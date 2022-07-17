Update 54 AFK Host Hunting

Main feature of this patch is that now if someone is afk, we can flag them and move on to a new game.
As always, you can't play with people in a different build version than you, so make sure to update the game tell your friends to update the game. If you're in the game right now, make sure to pop out and get the game updated so you can play with other people.
- Added a red button to flag hosts afk. If you see idle hosts, you can flag them and move on to try to find a new game. If you’re a host who was incorrectly flagged, you just click the red button that appears on your screen and unflags you.
- Added a chance to see some of the non-demon lord bosses prior to first meeting them in the story. Once you’ve beaten them in the story, they’ll show up more regularly.
- Corrected the tooltip for storymode when not the host.
- New storymode icon.
- Moved over the reset floor button and changes its icon temporarily.
- Fixed a bug that caused a black screen on some maps.
- Fixed a bug showing the damage dealt to your pets when you detonate them.
- Summoner Evasion talent now also activates instantly when you summon a new manahoar or gargoyle.
- Summoned Gargoyle damage increased by 5%
- Fixed a bug where some summoner detonations were doing exponentially more damage per enemy hit.
- Shadow Strike now correctly hits more than 1 enemy.
- ’Big cube’ unique pet hp degen increased for behemoth and gigahoar
- Summoner crystalquake talent now also reduces energy cost of brutes.
- Added a tooltip for Corruption unique for summoner.
- Fixed a some errors with summoner detonate displaying numbers incorrectly.
- Boss ability Summon Swarmer damage reduced by 10%.
- Boss ability ‘Isolation’ damage increased significantly. Beware.
- Rogue unique ‘Prophecy Dagger’ fixed.
- Rogue Blood Dance bleed damage increased 15%.
- Knight Slash damage increased 4%.
- Skeletal curse skeleton hp reduced 16%
