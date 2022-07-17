Alpha 070: The Road to Galactic Chef

For the past 10 months I've been rebuilding almost every part of Galactic Chef, working toward a new vision. The main experience is now focused on hand-crafted challenges, ingredients, and better progression. Procedurally generated parallel universes will return in a future update, but for now I need your help to make sure I'm on the right track with the first few challenges.
Expect bugs, but please report them!
Some of the main changes include:
- Revamped ingredient behaviors and simulation
- Redesigned tastelizer and recipe planner
- The pipette has been replaced with a squeeze bottle, allowing for finer control and dispensing sauces
- The hammer no-longer merges food objects
- New "career" system allows separate progress for multiple players
- Contests now take place on different worlds with new art and cutscenes
- Judges now have hidden preferences to discover over time
- Currently only 5 hand-crafted challenges are available
Again, your feedback is crucial to making the game better! Please share any feedback either on the Community Hub, or on the Thoughtquake Discord server:
https://discord.gg/9kSsnaC
Changed files in this update