Galactic Chef Playtest update for 17 July 2022

Alpha 070: The Road to Galactic Chef

Build 9135556

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For the past 10 months I've been rebuilding almost every part of Galactic Chef, working toward a new vision. The main experience is now focused on hand-crafted challenges, ingredients, and better progression. Procedurally generated parallel universes will return in a future update, but for now I need your help to make sure I'm on the right track with the first few challenges.

Expect bugs, but please report them!

Some of the main changes include:

  • Revamped ingredient behaviors and simulation
  • Redesigned tastelizer and recipe planner
  • The pipette has been replaced with a squeeze bottle, allowing for finer control and dispensing sauces
  • The hammer no-longer merges food objects
  • New "career" system allows separate progress for multiple players
  • Contests now take place on different worlds with new art and cutscenes
  • Judges now have hidden preferences to discover over time
  • Currently only 5 hand-crafted challenges are available

Again, your feedback is crucial to making the game better! Please share any feedback either on the Community Hub, or on the Thoughtquake Discord server:
https://discord.gg/9kSsnaC

