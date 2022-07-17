Alpha 070: The Road to Galactic Chef

For the past 10 months I've been rebuilding almost every part of Galactic Chef, working toward a new vision. The main experience is now focused on hand-crafted challenges, ingredients, and better progression. Procedurally generated parallel universes will return in a future update, but for now I need your help to make sure I'm on the right track with the first few challenges.

Expect bugs, but please report them!

Some of the main changes include:

Revamped ingredient behaviors and simulation

Redesigned tastelizer and recipe planner

The pipette has been replaced with a squeeze bottle, allowing for finer control and dispensing sauces

The hammer no-longer merges food objects

New "career" system allows separate progress for multiple players

Contests now take place on different worlds with new art and cutscenes

Judges now have hidden preferences to discover over time

Currently only 5 hand-crafted challenges are available

Again, your feedback is crucial to making the game better! Please share any feedback either on the Community Hub, or on the Thoughtquake Discord server:

https://discord.gg/9kSsnaC