Small Hotfix (Version 0.1.1)

This is the game's first update, which mostly only includes a bug fix and some system changes that will make future updates faster.

Fixed an issue where projectiles might not collide with enemies while double speed is enabled.

Altered the method through which the game remembers enemies. The only noticeable change from this for now is that enemies discovered will not be discovered on all save files simultaneously. Additionally, enemies discovered before this update will be undiscovered, but this will not affect gameplay in any way as they can be rediscovered even outside the levels they were introduced in.

You can read the game release announcement here to read about some of what I hope to include in the next content update.

Big thanks to those of you who purchased early!