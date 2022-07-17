7/16/2022

7.1 Normalization and Improved Combat

New Features:

Extremely large bank accounts now have interest penalties.

(maximum penalty is around half the interest gained)

Added an additional crime bonus to large bank accounts. (this

small additional crime bonus to the one that's already in does not

exceed 10 and will not begin to show up until at least a million

gold is stored in the bank)

Created new music for Winter Recluse.

Recovery is now attached to current health and mana. (lowest

possible is 25% recovery)

Redesigned skill system. (spells can now be learned without

learning the previous spell) (players now begin the game with

50ap and golem now begins with 100ap) (ap cost to spells increased

by 900%) (ap cost to weapon skills increased by 400%)

Stamina is now based on dexterity. (formula is 50 + dexterity)

Some skills can now have two elements. (fire slash is now both

fire and slashing)

Countering is now done after damage is taken.

Critical strikes will now always inflict stagger. (stagger remains

a hidden status effect)

Hitting a knocked down enemy with Earth magic has a 10% chance to

cause buried. (buried stuns the target for 2 turns, reduces

damage taken, and has a chance to be removed by water and wind)

Multiple walls can now cause buried if hit with Earth magic. (the

stronger the wall, the higher the chance) (earth walls followed by

metal walls are the most likely to collapse on targets)

Reposition skill has been added to all weapons. (this give +50%

evasion and magic evasion until the end of turn, as well as removes

knocked down and foray)

Foray is a new battle mechanic. (Foray grants +50% chance to hit,

+25% attack, magic, and agility, +25% damage taken, triples chance

to be targeted, lowers evasion, counter, recovery, and knockdown

resistance by 25%, and cuts stamina regeneration in half) (this

effect lasts until changed or until the end of battle)

The following skills will grant the foray effect to the user:

All offensive sword skills.

All offensive daggers skills.

Spear's Impale skill.

All offensive mace skills.

All offensive greatsword skills.

All physical staff skills.

Scythe's Harvest skill.

Philistine's Leadership and Determination skills.

All offensive metal skills. (not including the ultimates)

The following skills will remove, or at least have the chance to

remove, the foray effect from a target:

All offensive mace skills.

All offensive spear skills. (except quick attack)

All AoE greatsword skills.

All single target earth skills.

All offensive wind skills. (including the ones from daggers)

All offensive AoE water skills.

Tier 4+ offensive fire spells.

Spiked Pits.

Philistine's survival skills.

Enemies that panic. (except if its cold induced)

Enemies that are sick.

Enemies that observe.

Gravity's ultimates.

Gravity's offensive debuff skills. (all other offensive gravity

skills will instead add close range to the target)

Extremely high clutter on the field automatically removes foray

from everyone.

Foray grants immunity to spiked pits.

Balancing:

Normalized stats for all players and enemies. (all players and

enemies have received an additional amount of flat stats) (smaller

enemies were given less, and larger enemies and/or bosses were

given more)

-75% to all stats for players, enemies, and items. (this was done

for reduced number size)

Doubled natural stamina regen for players.

Doubled stamina regen from agility.

Increased player exp rate by 50%.

Increased enemy health by 10%.

Slightly lowered defense to chapter 1 enemies.

Lowered enemy attack and magic by 10%.

Lowered enemy spirit by 5%.

Increased enemy health at enemy tech level 20+. (15% more at 120)

Significantly increased enemy stats at low tech levels. (+5-25%)

Significantly harder to both intimidate and be intimidated.

Increased enemy side swing attack bonus from 35% to 40%.

Increased enemy top swing attack bonus from 75% to 80%.

Slightly increased damage to most default swings.

Guarding now grants +25% counter instead of +10%.

All fire status effects increase fire damage dealt by 25%.

All fire status effects ice damage dealt by 25%.

Wet status increase water damage dealt by 25%.

Wet status lowers fire damage dealt by 25%.

Bleed effects now increase holy and dark damage dealt by 10%.

Bleed effects now lower carbon damage dealt by 20%.

Blessed now increases holy damage dealt by 10%.

Blessed now lower dark damage dealt by 10%.

Water's shortage status effects lower lightning damage by 25%.

All walls increase that element's associated damage by 10-30%.

Knocked down increases Earth damage dealt by 25%.

Lowered defense penalty of knock down from -50% to -25%.

Lowered damage bonus to knocked down targets from +100% to +50%.

Guarding now gives 10 stamina instead of 20.

Mana potions now heal mana overtime. (they still remove silence)

Tonics now give increased recovery for 10 turns.

Increased cost to candies by a factor of 4.

Lowered enemy research rate by 10%.

Reduced interest bonus per NG+ from +100% to +50%.

Increased the taunting effect of sword's taunt from 200% to 300%.

Increased the taunting effect to spear's counter from 150% to 300%.

Increased the taunting effect to spear's remorse from 300% to 500%.

Freewill now gives +25% attack.

All enviromental effects increase and decrease the associated damage

dealt by up to 10% per tier. (the maximum tier for temperature,

humidity, visibility, clutter, and realism is 3)

Increased starting environmental effects for most areas. (if the

area was cold, the battle now begins a bit colder, etc)

Misc:

Fixed environmental effects for fire and wind skills.

Fixed extreme economy boost from hotel level. (this is not

fully retroactive)

Old saves have received the new starting AP.

Improved default battle music.

Created new music for victory screen.