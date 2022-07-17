Update 1.3

Legates,
This update focuses on making base defense more fun and useful. Before, a fully enclosed camp could protect you from the barbarian horde… At least until you ran out of ammunition. Now, you and your Legionaries will be resupplied frequently, allowing for sustained defense from the battlements and towers. However, enemies will try to tear down walls and obstacles in their way, giving you a limited amount of time and making fortification systems more important.
With this new change, base construction on the march has been made incredibly streamlined. Now, when packing up and relocating camp, your old layout will be automatically placed down as blueprints. Simply assign workers and watch them rebuild your camp exactly how you left it.
This should be the final content update before the highly anticipated Foundations update makes its way out. As usual, please use Discord to submit bug reports!
Update Log:
- Barbarians can now damage and destroy camp structures
- Camp structures are repaired after a raid is defeated
- Legionaries and player regain ammo every 20 seconds when under attack at camp
- Pila now ignore parts of watchtowers and battlements to make defense easier
- Trees now have different wood amounts
- Guards now have a minimum Pila throw distance of 1m
- Legionaries now carry Furca when Relocating camp
- Formation now teleports back to camp if all Legionaries are dead
- Melee and projectile hits now interact with dead bodies and apply a force
- Added saved camp preset feature. Structures and points within 150m of the flag will be saved when relocating. May be selected off with the scroll wheel to start a fresh camp
- Added Sudis stakes structure. Cheaper to build but weaker than palisades. Best used to keep enemies away from the walls while engaging them with projectiles
- Added more cancel/clear buttons in Manage menu
- Added Legionary deaths in stats panel
- Removed guard/patrol point - player/AI collision
- Removed pathfinding for the formation. Now uses custom movement solution to eliminate terrain issues
- Removed pathfinding for mobile groups. Eliminates possibility of them getting stuck and never despawning
- Fixed guard and patrol point placement glitchiness
- Fixed projectiles not hitting legs
- Fixed Veni Vidi Vici quest not unlocking if some settlements were desolated
- Improved Legionary pila throwing, does not account for target lead or drop yet
- Improved enemy reaction speed, interrupts wait time when attacked
- Improved pathfinding on battlements and watchtowers
Changed files in this update