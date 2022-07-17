Update 1.3

Legates,

This update focuses on making base defense more fun and useful. Before, a fully enclosed camp could protect you from the barbarian horde… At least until you ran out of ammunition. Now, you and your Legionaries will be resupplied frequently, allowing for sustained defense from the battlements and towers. However, enemies will try to tear down walls and obstacles in their way, giving you a limited amount of time and making fortification systems more important.

With this new change, base construction on the march has been made incredibly streamlined. Now, when packing up and relocating camp, your old layout will be automatically placed down as blueprints. Simply assign workers and watch them rebuild your camp exactly how you left it.

This should be the final content update before the highly anticipated Foundations update makes its way out. As usual, please use Discord to submit bug reports!

Update Log: