Territory update for 16 July 2022

Territory – Patch 1.8 – Even More Performance Optimisations!

3rd performance optimisation pass

Another serious round of balancing for performance vs visual quality. Everything was tweaked. Players should notice a significant FPS improvement. I recommend trying to play on High video settings however if your framerate is still too go into video settings and reduce all settings to medium settings except for post-processing and effects otherwise the lighting won’t be great...

Changed

  • Reduced Iron nodes amount of possible harvested resources because it was too easy to load up and craft lots of stuff to sell
  • Increased Stone nodes amount of possible harvested resources but a bit
  • Balanced some craft and trade items
  • Nerfed Stone and Iron Forge - Iron Bar production rate

