Territory – Patch 1.8 – Even More Performance Optimisations!

3rd performance optimisation pass
Another serious round of balancing for performance vs visual quality. Everything was tweaked. Players should notice a significant FPS improvement. I recommend trying to play on High video settings however if your framerate is still too go into video settings and reduce all settings to medium settings except for post-processing and effects otherwise the lighting won’t be great...
Changed
- Reduced Iron nodes amount of possible harvested resources because it was too easy to load up and craft lots of stuff to sell
- Increased Stone nodes amount of possible harvested resources but a bit
- Balanced some craft and trade items
- Nerfed Stone and Iron Forge - Iron Bar production rate
Changed files in this update