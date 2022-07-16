Update Notes for July 17th 2022 - Buffs, difficulty and performance

Share · View all patches · Build 9135268 · Last edited 16 July 2022 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Buffs are now functional and spawn from breakables, which spawn outside of camera view roughly every 30 seconds (3 sec initial delay)

Damage numbers will now reflect the exact damage you were able to deal to a mob, so if their remaining health is lower than your max hit you will not see your max hit

Bosses and mobs now scale with player level in terms of damage, health and movement speed

Some minor performance/stutter fixes, amongst them were further fire bolts optimizations