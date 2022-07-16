 Skip to content

Catharsis update for 16 July 2022

Hotfix 1.2f

Patch Notes: 20220808 Patch notes

[PITFALL HALT MOVEMENT] In Progress - Attempted change to add a Reset Standing Position Button
[ENCOUNTER FREEZE] In Progress - Known Fix incoming, time sensitive

Fixed Escape Rope Description to accurately reflect the nature of the rope: Previous edition stated, "A rare but extremely useful item used in escaping various scenarios," Does not include in description that all relics are destroyed on return to town. Updated Description accurately describe this mechanic. Updated to, "Dungeon Use Only: Using returns the player to town at the cost of all held Relics."

Fixed Equipment Menu; Common Rarity Text was difficult to read, adjusted Black Text to more make it easier to read
Adjusted Base Script Code to set Common Color to 0.0.0.255, Also changed each item's individual inspector fields. -MJD 20220716

