Version Update 1.01

Hello！

Today we will release update 1.01. The most important update is to reduce the difficulty of story mode and easy mode. You could restart from the level where you died, which we hope to bring you a better experience. In addition, there are many other updated contents, you could refer to the description below.

‘LOOPMANCER’ is the first game for our team. We will continue polishing the game to bring you a better gaming experience! If you have any suggestions about the game, please join our discord channel.

V 1.01 update contents:

Improvement：

Optimize the function of setting custom keys on the keyboard, which can be automatically exchanged when setting keys conflict with existing keys.

Gameplay

Simplify the process of the first loop: you could pass the guidance level when you kill the first boss. Jumping and sprinting in non-combat areas will no longer consume stamina. You could upgrade the weapons in the PUT machine. There will be an icon tip when you are near the explosion barrels, mined trap, trap trip wires, etc. Add a tutorial on avoiding vehicles on 'Hsi-Ho Aerial Highway'. You could have invincibility time when you trigger ‘Narrow Escape’ and ‘Terminal Insurance‘, and when you were hit off or reset after falling into the abyss. Balance the invincibility time of overkill, shield parry, and releasing the chip skill.

Balance Adjustment

Adjust the reward when you kill the first boss in Longxi Town after the first loop. You could restart the level when you die in the story mode. Increase the number of upgrade gears in some weapons to enhance strength. Explosive enemies will kill themselves when they blow up. Increase the chances of getting high-level weapons in Dave Ray. Balance the number of enemies in the level. Adjust the damage values of some weapons, including significantly increasing Fire Zone, Voltaic Zone, Poison Zone, and Rime Zone's damage. Adjust the random enemy type and random level trap rules when you pass the same level multiple times.

Video and UI

Strengthen the visual distinction between the characters and background, you could clearly distinguish yourself and the enemies now. Update the title and the description text of difficulty options. Reduce the frequency of the enemies' shouting, a 'civilized language' switch has been added. Optimize the particle effects when hitting a fallen enemy.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LOOPMANCER

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/nDBBWUtkY5

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eBrainStudio

YouTube: [url=https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCE7cmdceKYwkSwV3iWZ7MA ]https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCE7cmdceKYwkSwV3iWZ7MA [/url]

LOOPMANCER dev team