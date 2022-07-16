 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Straya update for 16 July 2022

Update v 0.43

Share · View all patches · Build 9135081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed - Level streaming setup around Coober Pedy mines area.

This change reduces level streaming issues that may be experienced when in the mines.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1577471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link