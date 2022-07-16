Function update and bug repair of futures house

The functions of future houses and uncompleted residential buildings have been updated, and future houses can be released in the trading center;

The shared area function in the business capability is updated, and the public area can be changed into shared area after research and development;

Fixed the bug that the setting interface cannot change the screen settings and weather settings;

Balance the land price and demolition price;

Updated wallpaper, windows, doors, and some new furniture;

Fixed the problem of judging the decoration score;

Some new house type labels have been added;

Fixed the problem of population explosion overflow;

Fixed the problem that the building radiation range is too wide, and updated the display of the building influence range;

There are several other small bugs;