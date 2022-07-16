-
The functions of future houses and uncompleted residential buildings have been updated, and future houses can be released in the trading center;
The shared area function in the business capability is updated, and the public area can be changed into shared area after research and development;
Fixed the bug that the setting interface cannot change the screen settings and weather settings;
Balance the land price and demolition price;
Updated wallpaper, windows, doors, and some new furniture;
Fixed the problem of judging the decoration score;
Some new house type labels have been added;
Fixed the problem of population explosion overflow;
Fixed the problem that the building radiation range is too wide, and updated the display of the building influence range;
There are several other small bugs;
The a card problem has been repaired, but it has not been completely repaired;
房地产大亨 update for 16 July 2022
Function update and bug repair of futures house
Patchnotes via Steam Community
