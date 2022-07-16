 Skip to content

房地产大亨 update for 16 July 2022

Function update and bug repair of futures house

Build 9134982

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. The functions of future houses and uncompleted residential buildings have been updated, and future houses can be released in the trading center;

  2. The shared area function in the business capability is updated, and the public area can be changed into shared area after research and development;

  3. Fixed the bug that the setting interface cannot change the screen settings and weather settings;

  4. Balance the land price and demolition price;

  5. Updated wallpaper, windows, doors, and some new furniture;

  6. Fixed the problem of judging the decoration score;

  7. Some new house type labels have been added;

  8. Fixed the problem of population explosion overflow;

  9. Fixed the problem that the building radiation range is too wide, and updated the display of the building influence range;

  10. There are several other small bugs;

  11. The a card problem has been repaired, but it has not been completely repaired;

