Underground area, Urid crust, various armors, craftable fire starter - v0.17

Hey Everyone,
Another update is here! Introducing a new underground area, Urid crusting, various armors, craftable fire starter, some changes and a few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
See you in two weeks!
ADDED
- underground man-made location (traversable with a vehicle)
- Urid crusted loot, crates, etc. (releases Urdust on break, but spawns special/unique stuff)
- craftable fire starter
- new craftable item "Tarp armor" (reducing player Urdust outlet)
- various flesh parts on limb explosion (eyes, brain, limb parts, etc.)
- candle build (may burn out, may burn your base down, so keep it on non-burnable surfaces)
- dirt road on south side of the river
- more sounds for tree chopping
- new progressive gun barrel smoke effect
- flashlight recharging now makes sound
- more lore
CHANGED
- some weapons now don't need cocking after mag change & use locked slide when empty
- the man driving the recreational vehicle in the starting scene is now visible
- enemies now also may back off when running towards you
- guns now always spawn with at least one bullet
- size of rippable limb affects its health
- starting items now spawn on any difficulty
- fish will try to swim away from you when getting hit
- corpses now have multiple damagable parts, may drop multiple items
- enemies may back off even when you hit them in their body
- improved item take/appear in hand animation
- fat increases faster
- renamed few items to a more fitting name
- increased depleted flashlight intensity
FIXED
- bloody slits/hits on respawned enemies
- chest made some stuff dissapear after being placed
- some toilet worms were jumping out right after the game load
- Urid stuff didn't do sound after breaking
Changed files in this update