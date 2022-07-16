 Skip to content

Urge update for 16 July 2022

Underground area, Urid crust, various armors, craftable fire starter - v0.17

Patchnotes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Another update is here! Introducing a new underground area, Urid crusting, various armors, craftable fire starter, some changes and a few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

See you in two weeks!

ADDED

  • underground man-made location (traversable with a vehicle)
  • Urid crusted loot, crates, etc. (releases Urdust on break, but spawns special/unique stuff)
  • craftable fire starter
  • new craftable item "Tarp armor" (reducing player Urdust outlet)
  • various flesh parts on limb explosion (eyes, brain, limb parts, etc.)
  • candle build (may burn out, may burn your base down, so keep it on non-burnable surfaces)
  • dirt road on south side of the river
  • more sounds for tree chopping
  • new progressive gun barrel smoke effect
  • flashlight recharging now makes sound
  • more lore

CHANGED

  • some weapons now don't need cocking after mag change & use locked slide when empty
  • the man driving the recreational vehicle in the starting scene is now visible
  • enemies now also may back off when running towards you
  • guns now always spawn with at least one bullet
  • size of rippable limb affects its health
  • starting items now spawn on any difficulty
  • fish will try to swim away from you when getting hit
  • corpses now have multiple damagable parts, may drop multiple items
  • enemies may back off even when you hit them in their body
  • improved item take/appear in hand animation
  • fat increases faster
  • renamed few items to a more fitting name
  • increased depleted flashlight intensity

FIXED

  • bloody slits/hits on respawned enemies
  • chest made some stuff dissapear after being placed
  • some toilet worms were jumping out right after the game load
  • Urid stuff didn't do sound after breaking

