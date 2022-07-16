Underground area, Urid crust, various armors, craftable fire starter - v0.17

Hey Everyone,

Another update is here! Introducing a new underground area, Urid crusting, various armors, craftable fire starter, some changes and a few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

See you in two weeks!

ADDED

underground man-made location (traversable with a vehicle)

Urid crusted loot, crates, etc. (releases Urdust on break, but spawns special/unique stuff)

craftable fire starter

new craftable item "Tarp armor" (reducing player Urdust outlet)

various flesh parts on limb explosion (eyes, brain, limb parts, etc.)

candle build (may burn out, may burn your base down, so keep it on non-burnable surfaces)

dirt road on south side of the river

more sounds for tree chopping

new progressive gun barrel smoke effect

flashlight recharging now makes sound

more lore

CHANGED

some weapons now don't need cocking after mag change & use locked slide when empty

the man driving the recreational vehicle in the starting scene is now visible

enemies now also may back off when running towards you

guns now always spawn with at least one bullet

size of rippable limb affects its health

starting items now spawn on any difficulty

fish will try to swim away from you when getting hit

corpses now have multiple damagable parts, may drop multiple items

enemies may back off even when you hit them in their body

improved item take/appear in hand animation

fat increases faster

renamed few items to a more fitting name

increased depleted flashlight intensity

FIXED