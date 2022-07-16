Coloful hats and leaderboards

I've been working on 3 new features.

End game surprise

Now something fun will appear during your games if you managed to finish the game once.

I can't tell you and it won't affect the gameplay, basically some fun random costmetics UwU

Leaderboards

It's my first time dealing with it so hopefully it'll work perfectly.

Since your first game, your time and steps scores are stored.

If you manage to finisht the game, your results should be uploaded on Steam.

I had no way to test this feature, being alone obviously, so I'll fix and polish it during the next weeks.

Offline

If you find an odd way to play offline, the Achievements will be stored on your computer.

If you reconnect to Steam however, the game will use your Steam results and ignore the offline ones,

just in care people find way to mess with their local files.

And if you encounter any issues, please spam me with all the feedback you can!!

Have a great game, kisses