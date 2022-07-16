 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tavern Crawl update for 16 July 2022

Coldfix (Update 1.0.1): Frogger Acheivement

Share · View all patches · Build 9134894 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry about the wait!

Frogger should now be achievable again. We apologize for the delay, so we figured we should call this one a "Coldfix"

Best,
Sewer Rat Studios

Changed files in this update

Depot 1828872
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link