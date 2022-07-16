Coldfix (Update 1.0.1): Frogger Acheivement

Sorry about the wait!
Frogger should now be achievable again. We apologize for the delay, so we figured we should call this one a "Coldfix"
Best,
Sewer Rat Studios
Changed files in this update