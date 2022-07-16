Patch Updates #02

Hey!

24 hours after the release and we managed to fix the majority of the issues we came across while watching your gameplay or reading your comments! We want to thank you for such a great community! Here's what we fixed on this version:

Fixed

Fixed a bug where the automatic reload of the oxygen capsule wouldn't work if the player didn't opened the inventory screen first.

Observe areas will now play even when subtitles are disabled from the menu settings

Fixed a candle that couldn't be interacted outside of Alegra Offices

Fixed a bug where loading the game would cause candles to switch to their default state (unlit)

Fixed a door that was turning on the wrong axis at Bennets House

Fixed a bug where the flashlight would hide when reloading batteries

Fixed a bug where while going through narrow spaces the brightness of the camera would change

Fixed but still under further testing

A bug fix where the game will load in lower graphics

Sometimes when opening Journal you could still control Peter in the back.

The mouse will lock on some widgets at the center of the screen

If you're still having any of the above issues please contact us or leave a comment below!

Known issues and things in our list for the next updates

Rerender all movies into 60 FPS

Reload animation will calculate how many bullets have been shot in order to play in less time.

That's all for now, we'll get back with more updates and fixes soon!

Please don't forget that this is our first game and we appreciate all of you for supporting us and being so positive while we fix all issues. Keep being so awesome!

Have a great day!

RedSoup