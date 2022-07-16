Community Update #1 (7-22-16)

Hey survivors,

Kamron here with the first of many community updates.

I can't really express the full weight of how insanely freaking awesome the last few months have been. When I released DeadPoly in January, the expectation was for it to be a hobby to be fiddled around with in my spare time. It appears you all had other plans.

A few weeks back, I quit my day job to pursue developing DeadPoly full time. It still feels very surreal that this was even a possibility. It is absolutely a dream come true, and there's really no way I could ever truly thank the players of DeadPoly enough, but THANK YOU! Seriously.

TFL Games

I am in the process of taking the necessary steps to open up an actual studio to continue pushing DeadPoly ever forward towards a more complete, fun, engaging game. This will include hiring multiple full time team members who specialize in specific areas.

As I've stated before, I'm not really a professional or seasoned game developer by any stretch of the imagination. DeadPoly is my first real attempt at a full game, and we've got a long ways to go. My intention in starting a studio to back the game is an acknowledgement that there's no way I could continue to do this alone. As the scope and complexity of the game continues to increase, so too does the time and knowledge required.

We're just getting started...

DeadPoly is nowhere near completed. Almost every aspect of the game is going to get revamped in the coming months and years. Character customization, better movement, cleaner gunplay, gun customization, progression systems like leveling/stats/skills, and more are all in the plans.

If you haven't already, make sure to check out the roadmap on the website.

Baby On Board!

My wife and I are expecting our second child in September, and I am planning on taking a few weeks off to really enjoy that time with my family. Having some time off will also help me get a fresh set of eyes on where the game is at and where it is headed once I'm back at it.